Barcelona rule out move for defender as new contract agreed

Barcelona have plans in place to sign a left-sided central defender next summer, as they seek to replace the already-departed Inigo Martinez. They have drawn up a list of targets, but one of those has now been discarded.

Gerard Martin has impressed in the position in recent weeks, although he is not seen as the long-term option by Barcelona. The likes of Nico Schlotterbeck and Marc Guehi are being considered by sporting director Deco and his team, but one player that will not make the move to the Spotify Camp Nou is Goncalo Inacio.

As per Sport, Inacio has penned a new contract with Sporting CP until 2030. The Portuguese giants had been working on sealing an agreement with the defender, and these efforts have been successful.

Notably, Inacio’s release clause has remained at €60m, but this is a price deemed too high by Barcelona. The Catalans had hoped for a cheaper deal due to his contract expiring in 2027, but now that he has renewed, he is no longer an option.

Barcelona want to secure market opportunity

Given that Barcelona also have plans to sign a striker and left winger, they cannot afford to spent big on a centre-back. In this regard, Guehi – who is out of contract at the end of this season – would be the ideal candidate, and his possible signing is said to be gaining traction within the offices of Can Barca.

Next summer will see one of the most important transfer window in Barcelona’s recent history. It is imperative that a centre-back, left winger and striker are recruited successfully in order for the Catalans to continue their upward trajectory under Hansi Flick. Guehi could become the second Englishman to join after Marcus Rashford, but what’s certain is that Inacio will not be heading to the Spotify Camp Nou.