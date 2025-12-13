Real Madrid head to Mendizorrotza on Sunday night to face Alaves, with plenty on the line. The latest reporting is that Xabi Alonso will lose his job if Los Blancos do not secure a win, but he will have to forge a victory in the Basque Country with a number of absences.

The positive news is that Alonso confirmed that Kylian Mbappe was fit to play after missing out against Manchester City due to muscle discomfort. Fran Garcia, Alvaro Carreras and Endrick Felipe are all out due to suspension, while Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Trent Alexander-Arnold are certain absences through injury.

Antonio Rudiger and Dean Huijsen to make squad

There were also doubts hanging over the fitness of Antonio Rudiger (muscle discomfort), Dean Huijsen (knee pain) and Fede Valverde (muscle fatigue). Diario AS report that all three are now set to travel though. There is less positive news on Eduardo Camavinga, who is expected to take the number of absences to nine. As a result, at least one of two Castilla midfielders Jorge Cestero or Thiago Pitarch are likely to be included in the squad.

Victor Valdepenas could be in line for starting spot

The big news is that Castilla defender Victor Valdepenas could be line for his debut and first start. Marca say that the pacy central defender, who can also play at left-back, is the most likely option to feature on the flank, with Mendy, Carreras and Garcia all missing. A regular for Castilla this season, Valdepenas stands out for his battling nature and physical prowess. He was in the squad against Manchester City, and could become the first talent from La Fabrica to make their debut under Alonso.

Rudiger, Asencio and Huijsen are the only natural defenders available for Los Blancos. Valverde is expected to play at right-back though, as it it would be a surprise to see all three complete 90 minutes. Aurelien Tchouameni is another option to drop back into defence, but none of the available options are natural choices for the left-back spot.