Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has said that he is ‘really happy’ that Marcus Rashford is at the club. The on-loan Manchester United forward has dropped out of the starting XI with the return of Raphinha, but continues to make decisive contributions.

Rashford is behind only Lamine Yamal in terms of his number of goal contributions this season, notching another assist against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday for Jules Kounde. It takes his tally to 11 assists and six goals in his 21 appearances, averaging out at a goal contribution every 81 minutes.

Marcus Rashford has dropped out the team

Asked about Rashford’s contribution thus far this season, Flick was effusive in his praise, above all for his attitude.

“When he’s on the bench, it shows we have a good team. What I can say is that he’s an absolutely professional playere, his attitude, his mentality is fantastic.”

“At the beginning, he had to adapt a little bit, but now he’s at his best level. I speak with the players when they’re not playing, [to explain] why. And he said to me mister, he said boss, in England they say boss, ‘You don’t have to tell me this. It’s only about the team, we have to win three points, nothing else is important. It’s the right attitude, the mentality of him, and I’m really happy he’s here.”

Flick doubles down on ter Stegen position

With captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen now recovered from his back injury, Flick confirmed on Monday that Joan Garcia would remain number one. Flick was asked if ter Stegen was second choice, or behind Wojciech Szczesny.

“Joan is number 1 and that’s it. Just like with the outfield players, I don’t say who’s number 2 or 3. He plays because we have confidence in him. For now, we have no intention of changing Joan. He’s number 1.”

Flick was also asked if he had spoken to ter Stegen about his plans, or indeed his compatriot’s future.

“Of course I’ve spoken with him, it’s my job to speak to the players. I’ve been clear, I’ve spoken to him. But it remains between the player and me.”

Room for improvement for Alejandro Balde

Alejandro Balde remains a regular starter, but Flick was quizzed on where he could improve.

“He’s a young player. I see him focused, playing and training well. He has a lot of potential. He can play for the national team. I’m not the one to say, but he always shows his quality. What needs to do is show it in every game. He can improve his crosses when he’s forward, but he’s a very good player.”