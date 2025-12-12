Athletic Club kept their slim hopes of progression in the Champions League alive on Wednesday night, with a courageous 0-0 draw at home to Paris Saint-Germain. While this was cause for celebration at San Mames, Athletic have been taking the smooth with the rough this season.

A heroic showing from Unai Simon in goal kept PSG at bay to the delight of the home fans. The draw moves Athletic onto four points with two games to go in the league phase.

“Today, Unai sustained us in a clear way, above all before the break with everything he saved, and in the bad moments of the second half, the fans helped us a lot,” Valverde told Diario AS.

Yuri positional change and Sancet form

The game saw an unusual setup at the back against PSG, with Yuri Berchiche moving into central defence, and Adama Boiro at left-back. Valverde expressed his confidence in the veteran.

“I had no doubt about it, Yuri is a master of the position, even dropping deep as a full-back. He’s tough in challenges, and I’ve always told him it’s a good position for him; he’s the fourth centre-back for when we have a problem like now.”

Another starter was Oihan Sancet, who has struggled to replicate his form from last season.

“We need Oihan to find consistency in his playing time and have regular availability. Between the injuries and the suspension, he just can’t seem to break into the team.”

Aymeric Laporte injury

‘The problem we have now’ that was referred to by Valverde is Aymeric Laporte’s injury. With Yeray Alvarez and Unai Egiluz already out long-term, Laporte has now been ruled out for two months due to a hamstring tear.

It leaves Valverde and Athletic with only Dani Vivian and Aitor Paredes as natural options in the position. It will also be a concern for Spain manager Luis de la Fuente, with Vivian, Laporte, Dean Huijsen, Pau Cubarsi and Robin Le Normand all having difficult seasons through injury or form.