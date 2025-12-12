Former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde have given evidence as witnesses in the Negreira case. The club stand accused of sporting corruption, after authorities discovered payments of between €7-8m over a period of 17 years to the former Vice-President of the Referees Committee Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, which they say are unjustified.

Before Valverde and Luis Enrique gave their testimony, President Joan Laporta also made declarations to the court. He defended Barcelona’s innocence, while admitting the reports which they claim to have paid for from his first tenure no longer existed.

Valverde and Luis Enrique deny knowledge of reports

Barcelona’s defence centres around claims that they had been paying Negreira as a consultant, and he filed reports on refereeing performances and tendencies. Both Valverde and Luis Enrique, who were managers during the period that Barcelona are on trial for, explained that they had never seen the reports, as per Marca.

The Athletic Club coach and the Paris Saint-Germain manager both answered questions via a video call, and Valverde said that he had not seen the reports nor been made aware of them.

“Neither I nor anyone on my staff were offered referee reports,” explained Valverde, “but neither were they necessary.”

“Neither in my first spell at the affiliate side, nor later with the senior team did they offer us reports on refereees,” declared the PSG manager.

‘We weren’t favoured by referees’

That said, both were quick to note that at no point did they feel that they were receiving preferential treatment from officials. “We were not favoured,” noted Valverde. Luis Enrique reflected that “You already know that in football, when you win, they say the referees are helping you, and when you lose, that they were damaging you.”

Previous declarations in the Negreira case

Earlier this year in September, former Barcelona Presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu called to the stand to give evidence, as was Negreira’s son, Javier Negreira Romero. Enriquez Negreira himself is at the time of writing not due to give evidence, due to a medical assessment determining that he is not fit to testify.