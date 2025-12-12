While there has been no suggestion that Real Madrid are keen to bring back Carlo Ancelotti, it certainly makes a comic coincidence that Brazil have decided to secure the Italian’s future as Xabi Alonso’s job security becomes increasingly week. The Basque manager is in danger of losing his job if he does not beat Alaves this Sunday.

The Selecao made two attempts to recruit Ancelotti while he was at Real Madrid, but such was his commitment, they were forced to wait until he was sacked in order to get his signature. Even so, Ancelotti was only given an 18-month contract, essentially covering the period leading up to and including the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the USA and Mexico.

Ancelotti signs fresh contract with Brazil

As reported by Diario AS though, Ancelotti has now tied his future to Brazil long-term. They have decided to offer him a four-year extension until 2030, taking him through the following World Cup cycle, and Ancelotti will shortly put pen to paper. At its expiry, Ancelotti will be 71.

Despite changing presidents, new CBF chief Samir Xaud has decided to bank on Ancelotti. His deal will ensure he remains amongst the best-paid managers in football.

Real Madrid yet to fix problems present under Ancelotti

Meanwhile back in Madrid, where Ancelotti was relieved of his duties after four years, Alonso is struggling to address the issues that the Italian was unable to work out last season. Although early on in Alonso’s tenure Los Blancos were showing a different style of play, with a high press and a more methodical attack, recent weeks have seen a return to Ancelotti’s more open and fluid offensive ideas. Outwardly, it appears that Alonso has altered his approach in order to appease an unhappy dressing room at the Bernabeu.