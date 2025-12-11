After 25 years away from European competition, Rayo Vallecano fans have been lapping up their Conference League exploits this season. Over a thousand ‘Rayistas’ traveled to Slovakia to watch their side against Slovan Bratislava, but their trip to Poland has been soured.

Rayo already have experience this season of facing Polish opposition, having completed the most dramatic of comebacks against Lech Poznan at home. That did involve some violent incidents between Rayo’s ultras and the traveling Lech ultras too though, who clashed the night before the game, before the police intervened.

Rayo fans ambushed by Jagiellonia ultras

On their trip to Poland to face Jagiellonia, Cadena Cope report that Jagiellonia ultras ambushed a bus carrying Rayo fans. It was undoubtedly a deliberate attack, as the incident took place on the S8 motorway on the way to Bialystok.

Nine Rayo Vallecano fans injured in attack

A total of nine Rayo fans and one Polish person were reportedly injured during the attack. The bus in question was blocked in by two cars, and more than 20 masked assailants entered the bus with blunt instruments as weapons, forcing the fans on the bus to disembark. After a fight broke out on the motorway, the attackers fled the scene upon the arrival of the police, but six men and a woman were arrested by the authorities.

It is pointed out that this is the second incident of its nature this season, after Jagiellonia ultras attacked Cercle Brugge fans earlier in the competition.

Rayo Vallecano’s Conference League campaign

Rayo began the competition in strong fashion, defeating Drita, drawing away to BK Hacken and winning against Lech. Their loss to Slovan has threatened to throw a spanner in Inigo Perez’s work though. Beating Jagiellonia 2-1 on Thursday night courtesy of goals from Sergio Camello and Pacha Espino, the result has them 7th in the table, with a one-point advantage over 9th-spot Crystal Palace. Perez’s side are also just three points off top spot, and three points off 24th, the last qualifying spot.