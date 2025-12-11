Real Madrid unable to set return date for star defender

Real Madrid have been suffering from a series of injuries in their backline over the past month, having nearly recovered from last season’s issues in November. One of the major question marks is the return of Dean Huijsen.

The Spain international has been in and out of the side over the last two months with injury issues, missing Spain duty in October and November due to fitness issues. While he only missed one game on his return from muscle fatigue in October, knee pain appears to be giving him far more trouble over recent weeks.

Huijsen injury period extended

The 20-year-old defender has not returned in recent weeks since suffering knee pain, missing the last two weeks of action. Manchester City on Wednesday was the fifth game he has missed, despite initially being scheduled to return after a week. The injury occurred during Los Blancos’ against Rayo Vallecano in a 0-0 draw at Vallecas in early November. Diario AS say that there is little certainty on when he will return.

Huijsen absence exacerbated by Eder Militao injury

While Xabi Alonso will have been delighted that Antonio Rudiger recovered in time to fill in for Huijsen, a long-term injury to Eder Militao has left him short at the back. Raul Asencio, who has also filled in at right-back with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal also out, is their only natural choice in the senior squad. David Alaba has also been out of action for the best part of a month, and like Huijsen, no timeline has been given for his recovery.

It could potentially grant an opportunity to Victor Valdepenas or Joan Martinez, who were included in Los Blancos squad to face Manchester City. Martinez is regarded as something of a protege at Real Madrid, and there is a belief that he could eventually make a spot in the senior squad his own. This season he has beginning to return to shape with Real Madrid Castilla, after missing most of last year with a cruciate ligament injury.