Real Madrid target “has offer on the table” from Bayern Munich

Real Madrid are in the market for a new central defender, with the plan being to sign one next summer for free. They may have ended their interest in Ibrahima Konate, but they are still interested in France teammate Dayot Upamecano.

Bayern Munich are hoping to tie down Upamecano to a new deal, although they have less than three weeks remaining before he can open talks with other clubs over a pre-contract agreement. Nevertheless, they are very optimistic on the matter, as explained by club insider Christian Falk.

“Uli Hoeneß mentioned that they’re very confident Upamecano will sign a new contract. I talked with the club, and there’s no decision yet in one direction or another. We know he has an offer on the table from Bayern Munich but I heard already that it won’t be the last one. If there’s still a chance of the centre-back signing and the agents want to talk about some clauses or a little more money, they still can talk. It’s not the last offer.

“All in all, he could earn up to €20m gross, which is a lot for Bayern for a defender. At the minute, he can earn up to €16m. So you can see that FC Bayern are doing everything they can to keep hold of the player. They would say it’s the most important transfer internally if they can get him on a new contract.”

Upamecano would welcome Real Madrid move

Despite this, it has been reported earlier in the season that Upamecano would be open to joining Real Madrid next summer. However, the likelihood is that he would need to lower his wage demands in order to seal a move to the Bernabeu, with Los Blancos senior officials unlikely to be willing to reach €20m during negotiations, which could get underway next month.