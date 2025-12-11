Real Madrid bring forward Xabi Alonso sack decision

Real Madrid have reduced the amount of time that Xabi Alonso has to prove that his side are going in the right direction, following defeat to Manchester City. While Alonso was positive about Los Blancos’ performance on Wednesday night, the loss extends their bad run to just two victories in eight outings.

Alonso has come under mounting pressure for lack of entertainment and dressing discontent, but more recently, and more crucially, results. The word from upon high at the Bernabeu was that Alonso would be given until at least the Spanish Supercup in early January to show evidence of a reaction.

Real Madrid bring forward reaction deadline

However Diario AS have published that the deadline for Alonso to show results for his work has been brought forward. Real Madrid face Alaves (A), Talavera de la Reina (A) in the Copa del Rey, and Sevilla in their final Liga game of the year over the next ten days, and that is now the period that Alonso will have to convince his bosses. If there is not an improvement, then Alonso will likely be dismissed.

Bernabeu reaction works against Alonso

The fact that their loss to Manchester City was met with a deafening barrage of whistles did not go down well with the hierarchy at Real Madrid. There is little doubt that Alonso’s immediate future is on the line, and ‘the numbers are closer and closer to the red zone’.

Alonso’s mixed reactions

At several points over the past week, it has appeared as if Alonso had found his improvement. Against Olympiakos, Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe were in devastating form, and a win over Athletic Club was described as ‘their most complete performance of the season’. Alonso was keen to take the positives from his side’s defeat to City too.

However those matches have been punctuated by a concerning display against Elche, and comprehensive loss to Celta Vigo.