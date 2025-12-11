Marcus Rashford has now spent four months at Barcelona, and it is safe to say that he is loving life at the La Liga leaders. He started in very impressive fashion on the pitch, and although he has fallen out of the starting line-up in recent weeks, he remains upbeat about his situation in Catalonia.

As per MD, Rashford spoke about his time at Barcelona so far during a visit to Escola Vedruna Àngels and the Centre Comunitari Submarí on Thursday.

“All my teammates welcomed me well and I also felt very good in the city. It’s the first time I’ve lived away from Manchester, but I’m already starting to feel at home. I want to learn more Spanish and I’m trying.”

Escola Vedruna Angels and the Centre Comunitari Submari are both institutions supported by the Barca Foundation, in their efforts to help vulnerable children. Rashford has experiencing of aiding in similar cases back in his homeland, which is why he was honoured to be at the event.

“Since I was young I have tried to help in these situations. I’m very happy to be here today, because I’m in a new country but it’s important for me to understand the people here. So I can start helping here. It’s a fantastic day and a fantastic opportunity for me and the boys. I hope it’s not the last time I can do something like this.”

Rashford has eyes on permanent Barcelona deal

It is clear to see that Rashford is enjoying himself in Catalonia, even if he is not playing too much in recent weeks. Understandably, he has no plans to return to Manchester United next summer, with his idea being for Barcelona to sign him on a permanent basis – which they are able to do, given they have an option to buy as part of the agreement in the summer.