Real Madrid are planning to make at least a couple of signings next summer, but there could also be players on the way out. Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Rodrygo Goes have all been linked with moves away from the Bernabeu, and another that could head to the exit door is Arda Guler.

This season has seen Guler develop into one of Real Madrid’s regular starters, with Xabi Alonso counting on him much more than Carlo Ancelotti did. He has been a standout performer at times, although he has struggled in recent weeks, which has led to him dropping out of the line-up.

His drop in prominence could now be taken advantage of by clubs in the Premier League. According to CaughtOffside, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal are prepared to make a move for Guler next summer.

Liverpool are favourites to sign Guler

As per the report, Liverpool are the club most interested in Guler at this stage, with the defending Premier League champions interested in the Türkiye international as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, whose future at Anfield is looking bleak due to a falling out with head coach Arne Slot.

Despite this, it’s also noted that Real Madrid have no intention of selling Guler, nor do they plan to entertain any offers for his services. He is considered to be a key part of Alonso’s squad, and given that he is only 20 years of age, he could became a staple at the Bernabeu for many years to come.

It makes a lot of sense for Real Madrid to consider Guler as non-transferable. On the whole, he has been excellent this season, and he will only continue to get better and better as the years go by at the Bernabeu.