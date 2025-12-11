On Thursday, Real Betis and Celta Vigo were in Europa League action, while Rayo Vallecano were involved in the UEFA Conference League. All three teams have qualification for the knockout stage of their respective competition in sight, so victories were important for each of them.

8-minute blitz makes the difference for Real Betis in Croatia

Dinamo Zagreb 1-3 Real Betis

Real Betis have moved up to fourth in the Europa League standings with an impressive victory in Croatia. An own goal from former Barcelona defender Sergi Dominguez just beyond the half hour mark set Los Verdiblancos on their way, before further strikes from Rodrigo Riquelme and Antony had them 3-0 up on 38 minutes.

Niko Galesic scored a late consolation for the home side, but for Betis, who bounced back from the weekend defeat to Barcelona, the result means they will be involved in the play-offs at the very least.

Second half show sees Bologna overcome Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo 1-2 Bologna

Celta Vigo’s chances of a top 8 finish in the league phase of the Europa League have taken a big blow, with Bologna emerging as victors at Balaidos. Bryan Zaragoza had given Claudio Giraldez’s side the lead in the first half, but a brace from Federico Bernardeschi ensured that the three points would be going back to Italy.

Celta, who face Lille (home) and Crvena Zvedza (away) in their final two league phase matches, are now four points adrift of the top 8, while they are only two points inside the play-off places in 19th.

Rayo Vallecano win away at third time of asking

Jagiellonia Bialystok 1-2 Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano will be playing in the UEFA Conference League in 2026, having sealed their first away victory in this season’s competition. Sergio Camello got them off to a great start in Poland, and although Jesus Imaz equalised, Pacha Espino notched the winner in the second half.

Victory at home to Drita next week would ensure that Rayo avoid the dreaded play-offs, which would be an added bonus for Inigo Perez’s side.