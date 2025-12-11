Kylian Mbappe remains serious injury doubt for Real Madrid

Real Madrid succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Wednesday night at the Bernabeu, but despite being a goal down for much of the second half, Kylian Mbappe did not come on. The French forward remains a major injury doubt.

Mbappe broke his finger on Sunday night, but on Tuesday it was revealed that he was also dealing with muscle discomfort in his left leg. He was however included in the squad to face City, but spent the entire game on the bench.

Mbappe remains major doubt for Alaves

The bad news for Xabi Alonso is that he may not have Mbappe back in time for their clash with Alaves this Sunday at Mendizorrotza. Los Blancos travel to the Basque Country in order address a run of two wins in eight games, but Marca say that his situation ‘does not look good’ for Alaves.

While his muscle injury is not serious, Mbappe’s feeling before the City clash were not positive, and Los Blancos have decided not to take any risks with him.

Xabi Alonso on Mbappe injury

Speaking after the clash against City, Alonso was asked about his fitness.

“It’s still too early to say if he’ll be available for Sunday. He clearly wasn’t fit to play today. If he’s not on the pitch, we’ll miss him, even though we had chances to score a second goal.”

Mbappe dependence?

The narrative in recent weeks is that Los Blancos have become overly reliant on Mbappe to make the difference for them. Mbappe has scored 25 goals this season, and given four assists. That amounts to 64% of their 45 goals this season, which would suggest there is some truth to the idea, albeit Mbappe reacted poorly to the suggestion following victory in Greece two weeks ago.