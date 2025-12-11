Real Madrid are in a very difficult moment, having lost their last two matches against Celta Vigo and Manchester City. Pressure is building on head coach Xabi Alonso, who could be sacked less than a year after taking charge.

Over the last few weeks, Real Madrid have struggled with both results and performances. Alonso is taking the brunt of the blame, but as Karim Benzema has told L’Equipe (via Marca), it is more of a player issue that is affecting Los Blancos.

“What they lack is simply a connection between Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham and Rodrygo. Everyone needs to know what to do in the field. Bellingham needs to understand that he is the playmaker, not the scorer. Mbappe is the scorer, not the attacking midfielder. Vinicius is not a defensive midfielder, he is a left winger. As long as everyone knows what to do on the field, that’s it. Because we’re talking about players who are in the top ten in the world, and they’re all on the same team.

“It’s difficult because everyone has their own personality and characteristics. Everyone wants to be the best, so it’s a bit tricky… Everyone needs to understand that, in their role, they can contribute, but that it is for the good of the team.”

Benzema: Xabi Alonso can’t solve Real Madrid problems

Benzema firmly believes that Alonso is not the one to get Real Madrid out of their slump, but rather, the players themselves.

“No, the coach can’t do anything. He has names, he is the one who plays the best. After that, it’s a matter of players… If your partner is better than you, you have to accept it. The problem is not accepting that the one in front of you scores more goals. That’s why you have problems when you have five or six great players together. Everyone contributes something. And, in the end, the goalscorer always gets a little more attention than the others. But he always needs others! You can’t do it all alone.”