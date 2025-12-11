Insider denies Barcelona interest in Bundesliga forward

Barcelona are planning to sign a new number nine next summer, with a replacement needed for Robert Lewandowski, who is unlikely to be offered a new contract. There have been numerous players linked with the Catalan club, including the likes of Julian Alvarez, Harry Kane and Karl Etta-Eyong.

In recent months, it has also emerged that Fisnik Asllani is another player that Barcelona have their eye on. The 23-year-old has been in good form for Hoffenheim this season, with six goals and three assists in 15 appearances across all competitions, with these displays having also attracted the interest of Bayern Munich.

The German giants could have a free run at the Kosovo international, as it has been reported by Christian Falk that Barcelona are not interested in signing Asllani next summer.

“I can say it’s not true that Barcelona are interested in Fisnik Asllani. There were rumours in Spain about this, but I can say it’s not the case.”

Who should Barcelona sign to replace Robert Lewandowski?

Asllani would have been a low cost option for the Catalans, which may end up being the route they go down, given their well-documented financial problems. However, it also makes sense that he is not a serious target, given that Etta-Eyong – who has been in good form for Levante – would be in a similar cost bracket, with the advantage of him being his experience in La Liga.

Barcelona would ideally like to sign a big name, such as Alvarez and Kane. However, with permanent reinforcements also needed at centre-back and left wing, it is unlikely that big money will be spent on one position. In this regard, Etta-Eyong may end up being the leading candidate, although there will be no final decision made until much closer to the end of the season.