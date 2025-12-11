There was almost unanimous reporting this week suggesting that Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso’s future was no longer safe, and could potentially hinge on the result against Manchester City in the Champions League. Football España joined CNN World Sport to discuss the prospects of Alonso hanging onto his job following a run of just two wins in eight games.

How long does Xabi Alonso have to save himself?

A valiant performance against Manchester City seemed to remove the possibility of Alonso being dismissed immediately, even if it was ultimately unsuccessful, but his job security remains very much up in the air. Recent weeks have seen the Spanish Supercup as the date circled by the hierarchy at Real Madrid when Alonso might be in danger of losing his job if the improvements did not arrive. However that timeline appears to have now been shortened.

Can Alonso turn things around at Real Madrid?

If Los Blancos begin winning games then, Alonso will clearly keep his job. The question is whether he has a viable path to consistency and success, having seemingly compromised on his initial ideas for the setup of the team. However it does seem Alonso has neutralised the most prolonged threat to his job; the dressing room. Various Real Madrid players spoke out in his defence after the loss to City, a clear shift in tone from this time last month.

What next for Real Madrid if Xabi Alonso leaves?

It’s perhaps the most pertinent question at Valdebebas – who replaces Alonso if he is dismissed? Castilla manager Alvaro Arbeloa has been cited as the most likely option to take over, with Zinedine Zidane seemingly set to take over France next summer, and Jurgen Klopp has shown no sign of retirement. Club legend Raul Gonzalez is another option, but none of the names mentioned represent an easy or obvious choice.