Erling Haaland proved to be the matchwinner for Manchester City in their Champions Leaguer victory over Real Madrid on Wednesday, with his first half penalty ensuring a 2-1 success for the Premier League side. He did not have his most impactful game in an all-round sense, but it did not matter.

As per TNT Sports (via Diario AS), Haaland spoke on a number of topics post-match at the Bernabeu, with one of those being his battle with Real Madrid central defenders Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger.

“You always want to play against the best. After the first minute, Asencio was trying to push me and looking for a fight with me. I, personally, like it. I don’t care. With Rudiger I have also had great battles. Today he has sought too much war and pushed me. For me, it was a clear penalty.”

Haaland reacts to Kylian Mbappe absence and the Bernabeu

Haaland was asked about Xabi Alonso’s decision not to call upon Kylian Mbappe, with the Real Madrid number 10 not risked from the bench due to him suffering with discomfort in his knee.

“We knew about his injuries and we don’t like anyone to be injured. We expected to play against him. I thought I was going to be able to play against him. When you have to play against Kylian and he doesn’t play, you’re not happy… You want to play against the best. It gives you a boost on a psychological level.”

He also spoke on playing at the Bernabeu for the first time since it was redeveloped, with him having missed last season’s play-off second leg between Real Madrid and Man City at the stadium due to injury.

“Of course. It’s great. It’s one of the places where you want to play. It’s incredible. It’s the kind of game you want to play.”