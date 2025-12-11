Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was mildly optimistic about his side’s chances of recovering their form in the coming games, following a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City. Los Blancos are currently on a run of two wins in their last eight games.

After the match, Alonso was sanguine about Real Madrid’s performance, while Bellingham was among several Real Madrid stars that came to publicly declare their support for their under-pressure manager. Bellingham noted that at times, Real Madrid are struggling to come through difficult periods without conceding.

“I think it’s probably a number of things, and we’re still trying to work it out. And in the changing room, regardless of the noise outside, we’re still trying to work it out. One of the obvious things is that we’re not managing games at the minute.”

“At certain points in the game where we have to suffer, we always seem to concede, and that puts us on the back foot, makes us play in a way we don’t want to. As a player, seeing what we’ve got in the dressing room, working with the manager, it’s only a matter of time before we turn it around. Maybe we’re missing a bit of luck, something, but I’ve full faith that the season is not over.”

Bellingham on his relatonship with Xabi Alonso

Struggling to find his best form after three months out with injury, Bellingham was cited as one of the players who was unhappy with Alonso’s use of him. That was denied by the midfield star, citing positive conversations in Greece.

“Yeah defintitely. I personally have a great relationship with him. A lot of the lads do as well. After the run of draws, we had some great conversations internally, and thought we would be on the back end of that bad form, and just the last couple of games we’ve let ourselves down.”

“But no-one is downing tools, no-one is moaning or complaing, you know we have to take the s*** on the chin, and we’ll have to keep fighting and bouncing forward.”

The scrutiny at Real Madrid

The pressure and criticism at Real Madrid has been ramping up of late, and Bellingham was also asked how he handled that side of things.

“It’s just life isn’t it really? It’s what I’ve signed up for. I play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, in one of the most scrutinised countries in the world, I don’t want pity. And I’m living the dream, people would die to be in position I’m in, and a little bit of the negative that comes with that, I just roll with the punches. I’m always focused on the football, when that’s good, I’m happy, and that’s what’s important to me.”

Having hit the ground running in his first season at the club, inspiring Real Madrid to a Liga and Champions League double, Bellingham was granted star status at the age of just 21. Already he is one of the heavyweight figures at the club, and depending on variables, may well end up their most expensive signing ever.