Barcelona star targeting return for first match of 2026

Barcelona have been affected by regular injuries throughout this season, with the latest having struck last week. Dani Olmo, who had started to pick up form after a disappointing start to the campaign, was forced off against Atletico Madrid having suffered a dislocated shoulder in the act of scoring at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona have set Olmo’s minimum time out at one month, given that conservative treatment is being used – had surgery been the route, the Spain international would have been out for the majority of the rest of the season. According to MD, his recovery process is going well, with every deadline having been met thus far.

As a result, Barcelona are hoping that Olmo will be available for their first match of 2026: the derby against Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. The 27-year-old is feeling good, so if there continues to be no setbacks, he would be fine to receive the medical green light at the end of the winter break.

Barcelona are spoiled for choice at attacking midfield

Hansi Flick has Olmo and Fermin Lopez as his two main options in the number 10 position, although he has used other options in recent weeks. 17-year-old La Masia graduate Dro Fernandez has started twice this season, while Lamine Yamal and Raphinha have played there in the last couple of matches against Real Betis and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

Fermin is likely to hold the position once he is fully fit, given that he was in good form prior to suffering a calf injury last month. Olmo will have his work cut out to get back into the team, although he has credit in the bank having shown good moments of his own against Alaves (two goals) and Atleti (one goal) in the lead-up to his shoulder dislocation.