Barcelona send scout to watch teenage talent in Poland

While their activity in the transfer market may have slowed in recent years, at least with regard to major signings, Barcelona have arguably increased their movements when it comes to bringing in younger talent. The latest young talent to be linked with the Blaugrana hails from Poland.

Since the arrival of Director of Football Deco, Barcelona have looked to spread their net further and wider when it comes to recruiting talented players. This week, Barcelona have been placed in poll position for the signature of 17-year-old Egyptian forward Hamza Abdulkarim.

Barcelona send scout to watch 17-year-old Polish talent

According to Sportowe Fakty, via MD, Barcelona have now set eyes on another teenage promise by the name of Oskar Pietuszewski, who plays for Jagiellonia Bialystok. Making his early steps in football, the 17-year-old has three goals and two assists in his 28 senior appearances, but has also made an impression in the Polish under-21 side. At the international level, he has four goals in just six outings.

The information editing from Poland is that Barcelona have sent a scout to watch Pietuszewski, and received a positive report on the winger.

Premier League competition for Pietuszewski

It will come as little surprise that Barcelona are not the only European giant interested in Pietuszewski. Chelsea and Manchester City are both credited with interest in the teenage talent. Under contract until 2027, there is talk in Poland that a fee could break Jagiellonia’s record sale of €11m, when Ante Crnac moved to Norwich City two summers ago.

“Oskar Pietuszewski will definitely stay at Jagiellonia Białystok until the end of the season. Nobody is considering any changes in the winter,” agent Mariusz Piekarski recently declared. Barcelona have no shortage of talented young wingers, but were recently dealt a blow, with Sama Nomoko ruled out for the season with a cruciate ligament tear.