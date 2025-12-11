Barcelona close to signing 17-year-old Egyptian forward

Barcelona are reportedly closing in on the signing of Egyptian talent Hamza Abdelkarim. The 17-year-old is regarded as a promising prospect for the future, and would theoretically join the ranks at Barca Atletic.

Part of the reason that the deal could be done is due to an injury crisis at Barca Atletic, where Oscar Gistau and Victor Barbera have both been ruled out with long-term injuries. As such, MD say that a deal could be done as early as January.

Barcelona’s interest in Abdelkarim

Last week it was revealed that Barcelona have an interest in Abdelkarim, with Bayern Munich cited as rivals for his signature. It seems that Barcelona have stolen a match on the Bavarian giants though, with the Catalan paper explaining that Abdelkarim and Al Ahly President Mahmoud El Katib in the summer to view the club’s facilities.

What type of player is Abdulkarim?

The teenage forward is described as a classic number nine, who is predominantly left-footed, and is capable of occupying defenders. Fitting the stereotype of a classic number nine, his finishing is his strong point, and he largely comes alive in the box.

Barcelona’s number nine struggles

The number nine position has always been a frustration of La Masia in terms of producing homegrown products. Marc Guiu was the latest promise to show signs he could make it in the first team, but the Blaugrana decided to cash in on him, with Chelsea buying him for €6m.

Before Guiu, the likes of Munir El Haddadi and before him Bojan Krkic emerged from the academy – despite varying levels of success, neither was able to make the position their own in the senior side. With Robert Lewandowski ageing and out of contract, there is a rare gap in the side for a classic number nine, but as things stand, nobody to fill it.