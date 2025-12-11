Athletic Club 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain

Athletic Club kept alive their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League play-offs, having played out a goalless draw with Paris Saint-Germain at San Mames.

It was a quiet first half, with neither side able to make much ground in terms of creating clear-cut chances. The best fell to Senny Mayulu in the 45th minute, with the teenager’s strike brilliantly saved by Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon following a cross from makeshift right-back Warren Zaire-Emery.

Four minutes into the second half, Simon had to make another great save to deny Mayulu again. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s cross from the right reached the young striker, whose effort was saved down low to his right by the Spain number one.

Simon denied PSG again in the 53rd minute when he got two strong hands on a ferocious strike from Zaire-Emery that was travelling into the far corner, while Kvaratskhelia went close soon after with a curling effort from the left that went wide of the Athletic goal.

The best chance of the night fell the way of Bradley Barcola, who did brilliantly to drive into the Athletic penalty area from the left, but with only Simon to beat, he crashed his effort against the crossbar, much to the relief of the home crowd.

Athletic Club need to win final two league phase matches

Athletic created few clear opening throughout the 90 minutes, with Asier Hierro’s attempted scorpion kick from close range being one of a few half-chances they had. It meant that a victory would have been a steal, but a draw was more than worthy of Ernesto Valverde’s side.

It means they had a better result that Real Madrid and Villarreal on the night, but two victories in their final two league phase matches (against Atalanta and Sporting CP) will be needed in January.