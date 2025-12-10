Sunday’s defeat to Celta Vigo was more than just that for Real Madrid, who are currently in a very difficult moment. They also have the aftereffects to deal with, which involves four of their players being unable to play in upcoming match(es).

Three Los Blancos stars were sent off at the Bernabeu: Fran Garcia (for two yellow cards), Alvaro Carreras (for dissent) and Endrick Felipe (also for dissent). Furthermore, club captain Dani Carvajal, who was not in the matchday squad, was noted for comments he made towards referee Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez.

All four players have now learned their fate. As per Sport, two-match suspensions have been issued to Carreras, Endrick and Carvajal, while Garcia will only miss one matches, due to his only being a two-booking offence.

All four players will be unavailable for this weekend’s trip to Alaves, while Carreras, Endrick and Carvajal will also be missing against Sevilla – which is Real Madrid’s final match of 2025.

Suspension is significant for Endrick, less so for Carvajal

As a result, Real Madrid are unlikely to have a natural left-back available for the match at Mendizorroza, given that Ferland Mendy is currently injured. However, Garcia will at least be back the following weekend against Sevilla, which is some good news for head coach Xabi Alonso.

The two-match ban handed out to Endrick is significant for him, given that he is expected to leave Real Madrid at the start of January to join Lyon – in this regard, his season with Los Blancos is over, barring an appearance in the Champions League clash with Manchester City or the Copa del Rey tie against CF Talavera de la Reina.

As for Carvajal, his suspension is futile. He is still recovering from knee injury, with his recovery date expected to be in January/February – given this, he would not be available for Alaves or Sevilla anyway.