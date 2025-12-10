Real Madrid were defeated at the Bernabeu for the second time in four days on Wednesday, as Manchester City won 2-1 in the Champions League. It is a result that has upped the pressure on head coach Xabi Alonso, who is already fighting to his save his job following his summer move from Bayer Leverkusen.

The result against Man City means that Real Madrid have now won only two of their last eight matches in all competitions (D3 L3). In this time, they have gone from clear at the top of La Liga to four points behind Barcelona, while their hopes of finishing inside the top 8 in the league phase have also taken a significant blow.

Given this poor run of form, there has been growing speculation on whether Alonso will be sacked as Real Madrid manager. However, it does appear that he is safe for the time being, with The Athletic’s Guillermo Rei reporting that senior officials are not “expressing concern” in the aftermath of the defeat to Man City.

Alonso’s job is safe – for now

As a result, it is certain that Alonso will be given Sunday’s match against Alaves, which Real Madrid will hope allows them to return to winning ways. There are three matches to come before the end of 2025, with that trip to Mendizorroza followed by fixtures against CF Talavera de la Reina (Copa del Rey) and Sevilla (La Liga).

However, were Real Madrid to lose more ground to Barcelona in the La Liga title race before the winter break, it would significantly increase the chances of Alonso being relieved of his duties, as the extended time between matches would allow for a sufficient replacement to be sought. Nevertheless, that is not in Florentino Perez’s thinking currently, but that could change in the coming weeks.