Real Madrid continued their disappointing run of form with a 2-1 home defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday. Rodrygo Goes’ goal had fired them into the lead, but two goals in 10 minutes from Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland confined Los Blancos to a second Bernabeu defeat in four days.

As per Diario AS, head coach Xabi Alonso gave his thoughts on the match, as he admitted to being relatively pleased with the performances of his players.

“We have nothing to reproach ourselves for. We tried until the end, we started well and took the lead… But there are times when any blow hurts you more and that’s how it has been. In 10 minutes, with a corner and a penalty, they take the lead, when the game was serious, competitive. But we conceded.

“We didn’t control those situations well and then the team tried. In a better or worse way, but we tried until the end. We had chances, we lacked finesse to score a goal… but I have nothing to reproach anyone for.”

Alonso spoke on Rodrygo, who was Real Madrid’s standout performer at the Bernabeu.

“I’m very happy for him, because he came from a difficult moment, without playing so much and today he was a great Rodrygo. He played very well, he was unbalanced and he scored that goal that is very important for him. That we have been able to see him is one of the best news of today. And then… the closeness of the people, the team… that’s there. And together is how we can turn it around. I appreciate it.”

Xabi Alonso reacts to speculation on his future

Alonso was also asked about whether he was worried for his job, with Real Madrid having won only two of their last eight matches in all competitions.

“I’m worried about the next game. Here the important thing is Real Madrid. It’s the team, the players and how I can help them. The issue is not about me.”