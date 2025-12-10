Real Madrid were defeated 2-1 by Manchester City in their Champions League showdown at the Bernabeu, with goals coming from Rodrygo Goes, Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland.

Thibaut Courtois – 6.5

Made a huge error for Man City’s equaliser, but made up for it with multiple big saves to keep Real Madrid in the game.

Fede Valverde – 6

Not his best performance at right-back, as he failed to make any decisive impact on proceedings.

Raul Asencio – 5.5

Started due to injuries to Eder Militao and Dean Huijsen. He struggled up against Haaland, before being sacrificed in the second half for an additional attacker.

Antonio Rudiger – 5.5

Conceded a penalty for a foul on Haaland, and was very fortunate not to be shown a second yellow card for bringing down Savinho late in the match.

Alvaro Carreras – 7

The best of Real Madrid’s defenders by a considerable distance. He did brilliantly to win the ball back for Rodrygo’s goal.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6

On the whole, he did not have much to do in the centre of midfield, given that Man City predominantly went down the sides.

Dani Ceballos – 5.5

Given a rare chance from the start, and he did not take it. During his 66 minutes on the pitch, he was barely noticeable.

Jude Bellingham – 6

Tried hard, but it was a performance without much quality for the Englishman. He also missed a huge chance to equalise in the second half, as he got a chipped effort all wrong.

Rodrygo – 8.5

The star of the show for Real Madrid, and by some distance. He loves playing against Man City, and he showed it again with a one-man show in attack, which was capped off by his first goal at club level in 33 matches.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

Given the nod due to Kylian Mbappe not being at 100%, but he struggled to establish himself. As expected, he was the first to be taken off in the second half.

Vinicius Junior – 6.5

Started the match well, and almost won a penalty in the second minute. However, he gradually lost prominence, and he missed a couple of big chances to equalise.

Substitutes

Arda Guler – 6

Threatened from set pieces, but did little else.

Brahim Diaz – 6

Had little impact on the match.

Endrick – 6

Almost scored an equaliser late on, in what was a trying performance from the teenager.