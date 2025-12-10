Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City emerged victorious from the Bernabeu on Wednesday, with Real Madrid defeated 2-1 at the hands of the Premier League side. It was a joyous occasion for the former Barcelona head coach, with Nico O’Reilly and Erling Haaland getting the goals after Rodrygo Goes had opened the scoring for Los Blancos.

As per Diario AS, Guardiola gave his thoughts on the match. He admitted that his side were nowhere near their best up until the opening goal from Rodrygo in the 28th minute.

“Once you score the goal, you find the way you have to play. Until the goal, we weren’t controlling the game, we weren’t being aggressive. They hurt us a lot in attack, but with the goal everything changed. I think it’s a good lesson for the future to compete like this in the next phases.”

Guardiola was asked for his assessment of Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid side.

“They have many casualties. In the first half they were much better. Obviously with the goal and the penalty we calmed down. Then, when they put Endrick in, Vinicius open, a lot of people in the box… The question is to survive.”

He also spoke on Rodrygo, whom he spoke to in the aftermath of the full time whistle.

“(I told him) how good it is. That boy is a player of another level. I’m glad he’s back from injury. He’s very, very good.”

Guardiola: Antonio Rudiger should have been sent off

Guardiola also commented on the performance of referee Clement Turpin. He believed that Man City’s penalty was clear, while he expressed that Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger was fortunate not to be shown a second yellow card for a late foul on Savinho.

“The penalty was very clear, and Rudiger deserved a second yellow.”