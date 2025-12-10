Real Madrid

WATCH: Rodrygo fires Real Madrid ahead before Manchester City complete turnaround

Real Madrid had on course to bounce back from their weekend defeat to Celta Vigo after taking the lead against Manchester City, but within 15 minutes, they have now gone behind in their Champions League showdown at the Bernabeu.

The home side, who have Kylian Mbappe on the bench due to injury, thought they had a penalty inside two minutes when Vinicius Junior was fouled, but VAR confirmed the infringement happened outside the 18-yard box. However, it matters little now as they are leading. Jude Bellingham slips in Rodrygo, who fires across Gianluigi Donnarumma and into the far corner for his fifth goal against Man City.

However, Real Madrid’s lead has lasted less than 10 minutes. A corner from the right was headed towards goal, and with Thibaut Courtois failing to keep hold of the ball, it allowed Nico O’Reilly to tap home from inside the six-yard box.

And just before half time, Man City have now hit the front. Antonio Rudiger was adjudged to have dragged down Erling Haaland inside the penalty area, which allowed the Norwegian striker to score from 12 yards.

There have been positive signs for Real Madrid, who have been the better team in this one. However, they find themselves needing a response in the second half, which means that Mbappe will almost certainly be called upon by Xabi Alonso.

