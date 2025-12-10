Real Madrid host Manchester City in their sixth Champions League game of the season at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night, with plenty more on the line than just qualification for the knockout rounds. Xabi Alonso is under serious pressure for his position, and there has been almost unanimous reporting that a negative result could cost him his job.

To add to Alonso’s headaches, he will be unable to field his best side. On Sunday, Eder Militao joined an injury list including Eduardo Camavinga, Dean Huijsen, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal. After breaking his finger against Celta Vigo, and suffering muscle discomfort, Kylian Mbappe is also a serious doubt, but has made the squad, as have youngsters Joan Martinez, Victor Valdepenas and Jorge Cestero.

Will Mbappe start against Manchester City?

Diario AS predict that it will be one of Mbappe or Gonzalo Garcia Torres that start up front with Vinicius Junior, while Marca seem to think a start is unlikely, and have Rodrygo Goes up front. There is plenty of uncertainty over the backline too, with AS expecting Fede Valverde at right-back, and Raul Asencio partnering Antonio Rudiger. Marca believe that Valverde will play in midfield, pushing out Dani Ceballos, and forcing Carreras into central defence, with Asencio at right-back.

It's a crucial day for #RealMadrid, as they face #mcfc in the #ChampionsLeague, with Xabi Alonso under serious pressure. The big question mark is whether Kylian Mbappe will be fit, but Diario AS predict a surprise in midfield, with Dani Ceballos potentially returning to the XI. pic.twitter.com/jqB0H0anpY — Football España (@footballespana_) December 10, 2025

Will Rayan Cherki start for Manchester City?

On the other side of things, Pep Guardiola is without just Mateo Kovacic. His main question mark appears to be over whether to start Rayan Cherki, in a more attacking move, or push Phil Foden forward to incorporate Tijjani Reijnders.

Alonso was advised to ‘pee with his own’ by Guardiola before the match, but will no doubt be pointing at City’s full-back pairing of Nico O’Reilly and Matheus Nunes as potential areas of joy for his side.