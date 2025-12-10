Elche are one of the surprise stories of this La Liga season, with Los Ilicitanos pulling up trees after earning promotion last year. Eder Sarabia’s side are not just comfortably clear of the drop, but are playing attractive football and have caused problems for La Liga’s big three this season.

Currently Elche sit in 9th place, with a seven-point advantage over Girona in 18th. A number of players have stood out, including starlet Rodrigo Mendoza, Martim Neto, German Valera or at the back, David Affengruber.

Manchester United showing interest in Affengruber

The latter was part of their promotion push last season, and has turned into the leader of Sarabia’s backline, combining crunching challenges with smart interventions and neat use of the ball. It is no suprise that Europe’s hungry pack of scouts have descended on the Martinez Valero to view some of their talents, including Affengruber.

Caught Offside have revealed that Manchester United have been to Alicante on multiple occasions to watch Affengruber, and the reports on the Austrian defender have been ‘highly positive’. Elche are believed to be asking for around €30m for the 24-year-old, should a bigger fish swoop for the Austrian.

Affengruber’s breakout season in La Liga

Affengruber has been a stalwart in defence for Elche, who despite their open style of play, rank in the top half defensively with 17 goals conceded in 15 games. On a personal level, FBRef rank him third for interceptions in La Liga, 8th for dribblers tackled and 10th for clearances across the division.

Signed from Sturm Graz on a free transfer two summers previously, Affengruber has arguably been one of the best in his position in La Liga, and on more than one occasion has earned the public praise of Sarabia. While Manchester United would be dramatic leap, it would be no surprise to see bids come in for him in the coming months.