Barcelona manager Hansi Flick was upbeat about his side’s 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Tuesday night, feeling that they were facing a strong defensive block. Despite having conceded more goals than any other side in the Bundesliga, the Blaugrana struggled to break their resistance.

Speaking after the game, Flick explained his overall view of the win, which was inspired by a surprise brace from Jules Kounde.

“Three very important points. We’re coming back. A very difficult match, they defended very deep, but we were in control and created chances,” he told MD.

“In the second half we tweaked a few things and Marcus was important in providing width and stretching the lines. We scored two goals from set pieces, but that’s also part of the game.”

Flick responds to Lamine Yamal frustration

Brought off in the 89th minute, Lamine Yamal looked rather unhappy with Flick’s decision to hook him. While in the past, Flick has criticised Lamine Yamal for showing a little too much attitude, this time he took it in good humour.

“He was a little disappointed. Next time he sits on the bench (laughing). It’s not a problem for me. No, it’s Lamine. He’s like this. He gets a yellow card, I think also in five minutes to go we have to make the change. So it’s why. And I understand totally because everyone wants to stay on the pitch. He thinks also he can play 90 minutes or 100 minutes.”

“He’s young. It’s ok. I think also it’s good attitude. For me, I have no problem with that. I totally can understand because I was also a player, maybe I didn’t show it like Lamine but he’s also another player on another level so I totally accept it. Not a problem.”

Barcelona fall behind for fifth straight game

Meanwhile it was a fifth game in a row that Barcelona had conceded first, coming back to win four of those games. Often those goals have come early too. Flick was asked for his perspective on the why and what it means.

“It’s four straight victories. It’s not an easy question to answer, because on one side I’m really happy that we came back and we come back always in these games. It shows a lot of about our mentality, about our attitude, how competitive we are. We never give up and this is really good.”

“But of course we’re also good when we start the game and we’re directly there. Maybe score the first one or two goals so maybe it’s also for everyone, for everyone here in a better situationm but it’s like it is. And how I said before, I really appreciate a lot what I see also today because it was not easy. Eintracht really played fantastic in the defence. They give us no space. It was not easy to create chances and I think we had some but they defend really good.”

Barcelona host Osasuna at Camp Nou on Saturday evening, before traveling to Guadalajara in the Copa del Rey next week, and closing out the year away at Villarreal. Flick seemed keen to emphasize the importance of the victory, with no real margin for error in Europe if they want to qualify in the top eight.