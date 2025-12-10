Barcelona rule out January exit for youngster short of game time

Barcelona are not planning to allow Marc Bernal out the door in the January transfer window, in spite of his lack of minutes this season. The 18-year-old returned to fitness in September from a cruciate ligament injury, after missing 13 months of action, but has been eased back in by Hansi Flick in even slower fashion than expected.

Bernal made his first start two weeks ago against Alaves, but was removed at half-time. In total, he has featured eight times this season, but that amounts to a total of just 120 minutes, despite injuries in their midfield in recent months.

Girona interest in Marc Bernal move

Over the weekend, it transpired that Girona were interested in a loan move for Bernal, hoping to repeat a familiar formula with Barcelona. Both Oriol Romeu and Eric Garcia have spent time on loan at Girona from the Blaugrana in recent years to good effect, and their Catalan neighbours would offer him regular game time.

Bernal keen to have more minutes

Recent reports have stated that Bernal too would be open to an exit in the winter transfer window. The teenage midfielder, seeing his lack of protagonism, is desperate to get back on the pitch on a regular basis, and there is plenty of competition in the middle of the pitch. Marc Casado has also seen his minutes reduced, and Eric Garcia’s form in midfield does not help matters.

Barcelona not looking to loan out Bernal

However MD are reporting that Barcelona are ruling out a loan move for Bernal in January. Their information is that the club are relying on him to be fighting fit for the second half of the season, and feel that he will have a bigger role going forward. Bernal was dubbed the future of Barcelona’s midfield when he broke onto the scene, as well as Sergio Busquets successor, but is now forced to rebuild his confidence.