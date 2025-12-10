Barcelona secured a crucial victory over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, but it was not a complete perforrmance by any means.

Joan Garcia – 7.5

Despite not making any meaningful saves, Garcia was an asset late on as the defence threatened to crack. Coming out to claim a series of crosses and set-pieces, the 24-year-old again showed authority beyond his years.

Jules Kounde – 8

Normally a match-winning brace would earn you a higher rating, and his two goals were excellent. That said, after a strong performance against Atletico Madrid, Kounde has returned to the rickety form that has characterised his season thus far.

Pau Cubarsi – 6.5

Cubarsi remains solvent on the ball, and is good for stepping in well most games. However if the opposition gets the ball out of the initial press in good condition, he is there to be got at.

Pedri: "Koundé is a guy who works really hard and these two goals are going to do him a world of good. Physically I'm in great shape after the injury." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 9, 2025

Gerard Martin – 6.5

An unspectacular game for Martin, who had one nice effort from distance in the first half. Couldn’t cut out the pass to Knauff for the goal, but otherwise passable.

Alejandro Balde – 6.5

Defensively passable, but also in the photo for the goal, unable to cover around on Knauff. Equally, had some good contributions offensively, but couldn’t deliver once in front of goal.

Eric Garcia – 7

One of Barcelona’s better performers on the night, looking more and more comfortable in his midfield role. Snapped into several challenges, and won the ball back high up the pitch often.

Pedri – 7

Still the metronome of this Barcelona side, but one of his less influential games. Barcelona’s lack of control in the final stages was symbolic that they were not able to get Pedri on the ball often enough.

Lamine Yamal – 7

Grabbed an assist for Kounde’s second goal, and had some nice moves, but otherwise was not at his brilliant best. Eintracht marshalled him rather well, and he was restricted to one or two attempts looking for that far top corner.

Fermin Lopez – 5

Granted his first start back from injury, and struggled to make his presence felt. Fermin had Barcelona’s best chance of the first half, but could not direct his finish around the defender, and was subbed off at half-time.

Raphinha – 5.5

Raphinha started on the left and nearly created a goal for Robert Lewandowski, but mistimed his run narrowly. Moved centrally in the second half, but what little opportunity he did have, he could not deliver a killer pass or decisive shot.

Robert Lewandowski – 4.5

Outside of his disallowed goal, was anonymous in the 66 minutes he played. Lewandowski finished the game with 19 touches, but was not a factor in the box either, despite Barcelona spending plenty of time in the Eintracht half. There’s an argument the service was equally lacking, but Lewandowski won’t take the starting spot from Ferran Torres like this.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford – 7.5

Barcelona improved with Rashford on the pitch, who gave them extra width, although naturally the focus was on his wonderful assist. Should have done better with one opening, but a positive performance.

Frenkie de Jong – 6

Caused trouble with a couple of runs into the box, and pressed reasonably well. De Jong should have granted Barcelona more control of the ball though, but he struggled to link with Eric Garcia and Pedri.

Ferran Torres – 7

Was alert and aggressive with his runs, dragging one effort wide from an angle, and forcing one good save. Torres runs and pace caused more problems for Eintracht once he was on.

Andreas Christensen – N/A

On for the final minutes, did give the ball away poorly on one occasion.

Roony Bardghji – N/A

Also came on in the final moments, a reward for his performance against Real Betis.