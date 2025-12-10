Barcelona growing increasingly frustrated with veteran superstar

Barcelona scraped past Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday night, courtesy of an unlikely brace from defender Jules Kounde in the second half. However the Catalan giants lacked goal threat in the final third for much of the game.

Lamine Yamal was unable to work the magic he so often does, while Raphinha was imprecise with his efforts on goal and crossing. Most lacking of all was Robert Lewandowski though, who managed just 19 touches in 66 minutes, before being brought off for Ferran Torres.

Barcelona frustration growing with Lewandowski

According to Sport, Barcelona are growing frustrated with his contributions, and his lack of goals is starting to increase doubts about his future. The 37-year-old forward is out of contract in the summer, and the Catalan press have been briefing for some time that the plan at the club is to move on from him, albeit some suggest it will depend on his form this season.

Lewandowski off his previous pace

It is pointed out that at this stage last season, Lewandowski had scored 11 goals more after 17 appearances, with just eight to his name this season. The Polish forward has missed time through injury that has interrupted his rhythm, but it is certainly true that his previous seasons at Barcelona started in fine form, with his contribution dwindling as the season went on.

Pedri: "Koundé is a guy who works really hard and these two goals are going to do him a world of good. Physically I'm in great shape after the injury." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 9, 2025

So far Lewandowski is yet to score in the Champions League despite playing five of their six games. He did score a vital hat-trick against Celta Vigo, and povided match-winning contributions against Real Oviedo, Real Sociedad, Alaves and Atletico Madrid.

Ferran Torres form

His early season pace has not been helped by the increased minutes for Ferran Torres, his rival for the number nine spot. The former Valencia man is currently Barcelona’s top scorer, with 13 goals this season, and provides a higher work-rate without the ball.