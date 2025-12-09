Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has left the door open to a future move to former club Liverpool, should the opportunity present itself. Alonso reportedly turned down a return to Anfield while at Bayer Leverkusen, holding out for the Real Madrid position, but the hotseat at both clubs is uncertain currently.

Liverpool coach Arne Slot is under significant pressure on Merseyside currently, with the Reds sitting 10th in the Premier League, having romped to the title last year, and invested heavily in the summer. Meanwhile at Real Madrid, Alonso may well require a win against Manchester City this week to ensure he remains in the job.

‘It’s not for me to give an opinion on that’ – Alonso

Part of the drama surrounding Liverpool has been a rift between manager Slot and star forward Mohamed Salah, who has been left out of their squad to face Inter this week after openly criticising the club. It was a matter Alonso refused to be drawn on.

“Those are decisions they have made at Liverpool. No doubt we’re missing a lot of details. So it’s not for me to give an opinion on that.” He would go on to say that he would not alter his behaviour with Vinicius Junior earlier in the season after the Brazilian reacted poorly to being substituted against Barcelona.

Xabi Alonso on future Liverpool move

If Slot were to be dismissed, then Alonso has been cited as one of the prime candidates to take over, in the event that he is available. He was asked for his thoughts on a return to the Premier League as a manager.

“For sure, it’s something to consider with the English clubs, with my former club. But for now, this is the place that I want to be, and in the future, you never know what can happen.”