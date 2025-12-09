Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has backed away from suggestions that he is trying to alter some fundamental facets of the culture at the club and in the dressing room. It represents a change of tune from the early days, when a number of reports emerged assuring that Alonso was keen to correct some ‘bad habits’.

The former Bayer Leverkusen manager is now under microscopic focus, following a run of just two wins in seven games. The word from the Spanish capital has been that if Real Madrid are not victorious against Manchester City on Wednesday, then Alonso’s job will be under threat.

Alonso – ‘You need to adapt to and learn from Real Madrid’

Speaking to the media ahead of their clash with City, Alonso was aksed whether he was finding it difficult to change some of the culture, Alonso responded that it was not his aim to do so.

“It’s not about changing, it’s about adapting. I knew pretty much what it was, that’s why Real Madrid is the biggest club in the world. You need to adapt to it, to learn from it. After you have to perform, you have to have that interaction with the players. Some days are good, some days are not so good. But from every game, we take steps, and we are in this position now, and we have to face it with good energy, positivity, that’s the only way to turn it around.”

‘The next manager is the best one to face’ – Alonso

It has not gone unnoticed that on the other end of the crucial encounter is Barcelona legend Pep Guardiola, and a side in Manchester City that had become a regular rival for Los Balncos in Europe over recent years. Alonso was asked whether it was a benefit that his side were facing Guardiola and City, as it would automatically motivate the side.

“The next one is the best one. I think I know myself, and the fans know Manchester City very well from facing them many times in recent years, but I see it as an opportunity more than anything.”

Alonso did note that Guardiola had been changing things at Manchester City.

“It’s Pep’s team, and it’s been evolving. They have new players and some things that aren’t so recognisable compared to recent years. It will be a tough opponent.”