Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde has turned into an unlikely hero as the Blaugrana seek to keep their top eight hopes alive in the Champions League. The Catalan giants were a goal down at half-time after Ansgar Knauff had given Eintracht Frankfurt the lead, but early in the second half, they have turned it around.

The Blaugrana are aware that any hopes of finishing in the top eight and securing a bye for the play-off round hinge on likely taking maximum points from their final three games. With Eintracht taking the lead, they stayed true to form of going behind early in recent weeks.

Knauff gives Eintracht the lead

It was the German side’s first shot in the ga

me in the 21st minute, when an excellent break orchestrated by Nathaniel Brown finished at the feet of Knauff. He shielded the ball from Alejandro Balde before a fine finish.

Nathaniel Brown sets up with Ansgar Knauff who blows past the Barcelona defense and fires in Frankfurt’s opener 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FuuJqhyEzV — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 9, 2025

RECUPERACIÓN, GRAN JUGADA Y DEFINICIÓN: golazo de Knauff para el 1-0 de Eintracht Frankfurt ante Barcelona. 📺 Toda la #UCL por #DisneyPlus Plan Premium pic.twitter.com/axYSRrSzqo — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) December 9, 2025

Ansgar Knauff applies a clinical finish after fantastic build-up play from Frankfurt 🔥@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/bA3QS0qi48 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2025

Ansgar Knauff! Barça have gone behind Champions League | 🇪🇺 Barcelona 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurtpic.twitter.com/JLyhk5Zn9q — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) December 9, 2025

Kounde draws Barcelona level

Hansi Flick sent on Marcus Rashford at half-time in order to shake things up, in place of Fermin Lopez. The Manchester United loanee repayed Flick’s faith with a brilliant cross onto the head of Kounde, arriving from deep.

That is a beautiful assist from Marcus Rashford to set up Jules Kounde for Barcelona's equaliser. Perfectly timed cross. His 11th assist in 21 games (with 6 goals). pic.twitter.com/EH49Skzsw3 — Adam (@AdamJoseph) December 9, 2025

Marcus Rashford whips in a delightful delivery and Kounde finishes it at the back post 🤩@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/jbM4DptKRu — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2025

Kounde repeats the trick minutes later

Just three minutes passed before Kounde repeated the trick, although this time with a much more difficult header. After a looping ball from Lamine Yamal, the Frenchman found the inside of the post despite the lack of pace on the cross.

Jules Koundé delivers back-to-back headers in three minutes as Barcelona storm back against Frankfurt 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/glUWfsaaQJ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 9, 2025

Kounde at the double in the space of three minutes to turn the match around for Barcelona 💫@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Z2BCrbpC9y — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2025