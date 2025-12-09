Barcelona

WATCH: Jules Kounde brace turns it around for Barcelona against Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde has turned into an unlikely hero as the Blaugrana seek to keep their top eight hopes alive in the Champions League. The Catalan giants were a goal down at half-time after Ansgar Knauff had given Eintracht Frankfurt the lead, but early in the second half, they have turned it around.

The Blaugrana are aware that any hopes of finishing in the top eight and securing a bye for the play-off round hinge on likely taking maximum points from their final three games. With Eintracht taking the lead, they stayed true to form of going behind early in recent weeks.

Knauff gives Eintracht the lead

It was the German side’s first shot in the ga

me in the 21st minute, when an excellent break orchestrated by Nathaniel Brown finished at the feet of Knauff. He shielded the ball from Alejandro Balde before a fine finish.

Kounde draws Barcelona level

Hansi Flick sent on Marcus Rashford at half-time in order to shake things up, in place of Fermin Lopez. The Manchester United loanee repayed Flick’s faith with a brilliant cross onto the head of Kounde, arriving from deep.

Kounde repeats the trick minutes later

Just three minutes passed before Kounde repeated the trick, although this time with a much more difficult header. After a looping ball from Lamine Yamal, the Frenchman found the inside of the post despite the lack of pace on the cross.

