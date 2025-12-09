Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has confirmed that captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen will not be returning to action, despite returning to fitness. The German goalkeeper has been included in a matchday squad for the first time since last season, after undergoing surgery on his back.

The Blaugrana are back in action on Tuesday night at 21:00 CEST against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League, and for the first time in three years, at Camp Nou.

I think for everyone it was a dream to come back and play in Camp Nou now. It’s also important for the Champions League because I think it’s a really, really important match for us tomorrow. So we have to win, we want to win three points. We also want to show our best best level. So this is what is important tomorrow,” Flick told the press before the match.

Flick confirms Joan Garcia as Barcelona number one

Ter Stegen has been keen to fight for his spot at Barcelona, despite the €25m signing of Joan Garcia in the summer. After confirming that ter Stegen could be back in the squad for the Eintracht game, Flick also made it clear whom would be in goal: “It’s clear. Joan is number one.”

Hansi Flick on what he's happy about before #fcb take on #sge in the #championsleague. Credit: UEFA pic.twitter.com/TjtU9ONH9D — Football España (@footballespana_) December 9, 2025

Flick on Gerard Martin – ‘He has the right mentality’

The Catalan giants put up defender Gerard Martin for media duties, who has found fresh success at centre-back this season. Flick was asked what virtues a player like Martin brings to a side.

“Sometimes it’s good to have players who like to work hard. They have the right attitude and mentality. They give their all on the pitch. Gerard always tries to do his best for the club. It’s a dream of his to play for Barca, and we can see that. He has confidence in what he can do. He’s very good for us. In this position, a left-footed player gives us more options with the ball. He’s doing very well.”

Official: Ter Stegen has been handed the medical green light. @FCBarcelona pic.twitter.com/Jq4qElNDHr — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 9, 2025

Barcelona not paying attention to Real Madrid

Despite an impressive 5-3 away win against Real Betis on Saturday evening, the headline from the weekend was Real Madrid’s loss to Celta Vigo, which leaves them four points adrift of Barcelona. Flick had little interest in that though.

“We always focus on ourselves. We don’t look at the competition and we don’t want to talk about it. We’re focused and we know it’s a long road. We have more points, but it’s a different season. We were fantastic at the end of last season. Atletico and Villarreal are also pushing hard. The important thing now is the Champions League.”