Real Madrid’s defeat to Celta Vigo this weekend has been described as ‘plunging everything into uncertainty’ by the local press, but front and centre of that multitude of uncertainty is the future of Xabi Alonso. The Basque manager must oversee a turnaround in results, or potentially lose his job.

That reaction is required as soon as this Wednesday in the Champions League against Manchester City, with potentially fatal consequences for Alonso’s tenure if things go pear-shaped. So far, Real Madrid Castilla manager Alvaro Arbeloa is one of the leading options to take over on an interim basis.

Real Madrid put Endrick Felipe move on hold

A sign of just how serious the situation is, Los Blancos are considering altering their January transfer plans. Teenage forward Endrick Felipe has been frozen out by Alonso so far, and as a result, had agreed a loan move to Olympique Lyon for the January transfer window. El Chiringuito note that if nothing changes, then Endrick will complete that move on the first of January, and take the number 17 shirt at Lyon.

However this week Endrick’s camp were due to travel to France in order to finalise the reservation of his new home in Lyon. It is revealed that someone at Real Madrid called Endrick’s camp in order to have them cancel that trip, without giving any more away.

‼️ "El Real Madrid le ha pedido a Endrick que espere para reservar su casa en Lyon". ❌ "El entorno del jugador tenía programado un viaje esta semana y lo han cancelado". 🚨 EXCLUSIVA de @marcosbenito9 🚨 pic.twitter.com/8al37pRC4A — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 9, 2025

Endrick’s lack of minutes under Alonso

The 19-year-old featured fleetingly under Carlo Ancelotti, but at least did come off the bench as an impact substitute on several occasions. Endrick was out with injury until mid-September, but has played just 11 minutes this season against Valencia. As he pursues a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad, he is in need of more minutes.

Alonso appears to have preferred Gonzalo Garcia Torres as a more physical number nine off the bench, and he has made 13 appearances. Even his contribution has diminished since the Club World Cup though, playing just 163 minutes, and registering one assist.