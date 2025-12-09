Liverpool star Mohamed Salah could well be on his way out of Anfield in the coming months, following a rift with the club and manager Arne Slot. Over the weekend, Salah gave a controversial interview in which he openly criticised the club, after being benched by Slot.

The veteran Egyptian forward signed a renewal at Liverpool last season until 2027, after heavy speculation that he could be on his way out of the club. Now though, his spat with the club appears to have altered his situation, and he could leave as soon as January.

Salah would be open to move to La Liga

The 33-year-old is keeping his options open, as per Indykaila, who indicate that Liverpool only intend to sell Salah when their valuation is met. He was not only frustrated by the benching, but also Liverpool’s alleged plan to transfer him to Saudi Arabia. Even so, Saudi Arabia are cited as one of the prime destinations for Salah should an exit deal be agreed. Other options that Salah would consider are Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

🚨Exclusive: BOMB DROP 💣! 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐎𝐋 𝐉𝐔𝐒𝐓 𝐃𝐄𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐒𝐄𝐋𝐋 𝐌𝐎 𝐒𝐀𝐋𝐀𝐇 𝐈𝐍 𝐉𝐀𝐍𝐔𝐀𝐑𝐘!! YES, YOU HEARD THAT RIGHT! 😱 Depisite the club briefing journalists this morning that Liverpool want to keep @MoSalah was to keep everyone calm.… pic.twitter.com/fcI5JDPzBF — indykaila News (@indykaila) December 8, 2025

Salah move makes little sense for Barcelona

Although Barcelona are keen to sign a star forward to replace Robert Lewandowski next summer, a move for Salah would make little sense for the Blaugrana. The Egyptian forward prefers to operate from the right side cutting in, and that is the exact position that Lamine Yamal occupies currently, making a move for Salah something of a strange use of their thin resources.

Barça could bet on Ferran Torres for the striker position next season. Signing someone depends on the financial situation of the club. @angelperezpx — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 9, 2025

Real Madrid move more feasible but improbable

On the other hand, Real Madrid do make somewhat more sense, as they have no clear owner of their right flank. However both Carlo Ancelotti have opted for more defensively sound options than Rodrygo Goes on the right with increasing frequency in 2025. Were Salah to be available on a free, then he could be more appealing to Los Blancos, but given the dressing room situation at the Bernabeu, and the current goings on at Anfield, they may see bringing in another big name that would condition their setup as an unnecessary risk.