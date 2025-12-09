Osasuna punch down on Levante in crucial relegation six-pointer

Osasuna 2-0 Levante

Levante’s issues were evidenced by the decision to sack Julian Calero last week, but there must have been a few in Pamplona wondering if Alessio Lisci might fear the same fate if Los Granotas had come away with victory at El Sadar on Monday night. The Italian manager got a result that was very much needed though.

Osasuna got the perfect start, when after 12 minutes Victor Munoz gave them the lead. Ruben Garcia checked inside and found a cross for Munoz to nip in front of his marker and nod home from close range. Levante, with Alvaro del Moral in charge on an interim basis, did respond with several dangerous attacks in the first half, forcing Enzo Boyomo into a crucial goal-line clearance not long after. Sergio Herrera was then forced into a good low save after an effort from distance ten minutes before the break.

It was Garcia who came up trumps again for Lisci though, handed a start in an attacking forward line with Ante Budimir, Munoz and Aimar Oroz, just before the break. Moving inside, his shot took a wicked deflection to leave Mat Ryan grasping for thin air.

Levante held at arms’ length

The second half began with Budimir having the best chance of the second period, dragging a cutback to the near post just wide. Yet that was the most significant moment for a long time, and two Osasuna’s credit, they shut down any Levante attempts to build up momentum, making it their most comfortable match in some time.

The win snaps a run of seven games without a win for Osasuna, which dates back over a month, and gives Lisci some breathing room. For Levante, it adds to the sense that their side is trudging towards relegation, with little reaction to exit of Calero. Los Rojillo move onto 15 points, three clear of Girona and the drop. Levante are mired at the bottom of the table, on nine points and now five removed from safety.