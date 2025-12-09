Liverpool keen to bring in Real Madrid manager if Arne Slot exits

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is under heavy pressure at the Santiago Bernabeu, as is his colleague Arne Slot at Liverpool. The former could be a candidate to replace the Dutchman at Anfield should the timelines synchronise.

With Slot under significant scrutiny too, Alonso has been cited as one of the names that the Reds would be keen on. Naturally, the major obstacle is that he is not currently available. Should Los Blancos fall to second defeat in a matter of days against Manchester City, then that could change.

Why Xabi Alonso is under threat at Real Madrid

Although results are clearly the defining factor – a run of just two wins in seven for any Real Madrid manager will put them under pressure – Cadena SER explain that the frustration from the hierarchy with Alonso goes beyond just that. The key criticism is the lack of a relationship with the Real Madrid dressing room, which seems to have little affection or respect for him after seven months in charge.

In addition, Alonso’s side has looked short of ideas and answers in the majority of games of late, failing to impose his plans to full effect. The third concern for Real Madrid is the lack of backing from the fans, who have not warmed to him much since his arrival.

Liverpool keen on Xabi Alonso as Slot replacement

Should the job become available at Anfield, then Indykaila report that Liverpool will immediately contact Alonso to become their next manager. This is corroborated by Caught Offside, who explain that Luis Enrique at Paris Saint-Germain and Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace are on their shortlist. Top of it is Alonso though, who they see as the ideal long-term answer at Liverpool.

Alonso’s view on Liverpool move

With plenty of speculation around his future, Alonso was asked whether he would consider a return to the Premier League as a manager, and had the following to say ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Manchester City.