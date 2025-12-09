Real Madrid already have significant issues going into their Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday night at the Santiago Bernabeu (21:00 CEST KO), but another one has been dumped onto Xabi Alonso’s plate. The Basque manager is under serious pressure, with multiple reports characterising the tie as ‘must-win’, but he may have to do it without his best player.

On Sunday, Kylian Mbappe received strapping on his hand due to a finger injury, and since it has transpired that he has broken a finger on his left hand. That was not set to be an issue, with Mbappe able to play through the pain. A second issue could well keep him out though.

Mbappe misses training ahead of Manchester City clash

Generally, players who are not fit enough to train the day before a game are left out, or at the very most, put on the bench, and that was the case for Mbappe on Tuesday, who was not part of their training session. Marca have declared him a ‘serious doubt’ for the Champions League clash, due to muscle discomfort in his left leg. His presence is not yet ruled out, but will come down to how Mbappe feels before the match.

Eduardo Camavinga and Dean Huijsen ruled out

In addition to Mbappe, Eduardo Camavinga and Dean Huijsen have also been all but ruled out. Camavinga missed their clash against Celta Vigo due to an ankle sprain, while Huijsen has been out for the past two weeks due to pain in his knee, and neither trained on Tuesday either.

They join Dani Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy on the injury list, meaning Fede Valverde will likely return to right-back, with Antonio Rudiger and Raul Asencio in central defence. Alvaro Carreras is also in line to start ahead of Fran Garcia at left-back.