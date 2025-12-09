Alonso is coming under increasing pressure at Real Madrid.
Real Madrid

Conflicting reports emerge over Real Madrid offer to potential Xabi Alonso replacement

Image via David Ramos/Getty Images

Real Madrid are putting together a shortlist of potential options to replace Xabi Alonso, should the club consider it a necessary step, following a run of just two wins in seven matches. The Basque manager’s future at the Bernabeu is no longer guaranteed, with their tie against Manchester City potentially decisive in the matter.

Thus far it has been suggested that Real Madrid Castilla manager Alvaro Arbeloa is in pole position to take over until at least the end of the season, should Alonso be dismissed. He is cited as the most likely option, with Zinedine Zidane reportedly not in the running. However another headline name has been suggested too.

Real Madrid’s supposed interest in Jurgen Klopp

According to Indykaila, Real Madrid have made a ‘jaw-dropping’ offer to make former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp their next manager. They do note that it is improbable that Klopp accepts the offer, having retired from management, and taken on a role as the Head of Global Football Development at Red Bull.

Klopp links denied from Spanish capital

However, El Chiringuito denied this story shortly after it broke, declaring that Zidane and Klopp are both ruled out as potential options for this season. They note that the objective at Real Madrid is to continue for the rest of the season with Alonso, but the situation will be reassessed at Christmas if Alonso’s situation becomes ‘unsustainable’.

Previous interest in Jurgen Klopp

Klopp laughs during an interview.
Image via ANNA SZILAGYI / Diario AS

Klopp has been linked to Real Madrid in the past, and when Carlo Ancelotti was on shaky ground last season, he was cast as one of the favourites. Advisor to President Florentino Perez Anas Laghrari is supposedly a major fan of Klopp. That said, after a series of links between the two, Klopp’s agent denied any truth to the idea that he could come out of retirement.

Posted by

Tags Jurgen Klopp Real Madrid Xabi Alonso

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News