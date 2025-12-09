Real Madrid are putting together a shortlist of potential options to replace Xabi Alonso, should the club consider it a necessary step, following a run of just two wins in seven matches. The Basque manager’s future at the Bernabeu is no longer guaranteed, with their tie against Manchester City potentially decisive in the matter.

Thus far it has been suggested that Real Madrid Castilla manager Alvaro Arbeloa is in pole position to take over until at least the end of the season, should Alonso be dismissed. He is cited as the most likely option, with Zinedine Zidane reportedly not in the running. However another headline name has been suggested too.

Real Madrid’s supposed interest in Jurgen Klopp

According to Indykaila, Real Madrid have made a ‘jaw-dropping’ offer to make former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp their next manager. They do note that it is improbable that Klopp accepts the offer, having retired from management, and taken on a role as the Head of Global Football Development at Red Bull.

🚨💥 BOMBSHELL EXCLUSIVE THAT WILL LEAVE YOU SPEECHLESS!!! 😱 Real Madrid just launched a JAW-DROPPING bid to make Jürgen Klopp and crown him the NEXT GALÁCTICO BOSS at the Bernabéu!!! ⚪️⚫️ If Klopp actually says YES which is unlikely… football news as we know it will EXPLODE pic.twitter.com/BopTswS4Ns — indykaila News (@indykaila) December 8, 2025

Klopp links denied from Spanish capital

However, El Chiringuito denied this story shortly after it broke, declaring that Zidane and Klopp are both ruled out as potential options for this season. They note that the objective at Real Madrid is to continue for the rest of the season with Alonso, but the situation will be reassessed at Christmas if Alonso’s situation becomes ‘unsustainable’.

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVA @jpedrerol 🚨🚨 🧠 "El OBJETIVO del REAL MADRID es AGUANTAR a XABI". ❌ "ZIDANE y KLOPP están DESCARTADOS". pic.twitter.com/eiL8SHopCS — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 9, 2025

Previous interest in Jurgen Klopp

Klopp has been linked to Real Madrid in the past, and when Carlo Ancelotti was on shaky ground last season, he was cast as one of the favourites. Advisor to President Florentino Perez Anas Laghrari is supposedly a major fan of Klopp. That said, after a series of links between the two, Klopp’s agent denied any truth to the idea that he could come out of retirement.