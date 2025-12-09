Barcelona are in must-win territory against Eintracht Frankfurt this evening if they want to make the top 8 and qualify directly for the Round of 16, as Champions League football returns to Camp Nou after three years. Hansi Flick is predicted to make minor changes from their 5-3 win over Real Betis.

The Catalan giants have just two wins from their opening five matches, after disappointing results against Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Club Brugge, sitting 18th on seven points. They must overall a three-point difference and ten teams in order to be seeded through, and face an Eintracht side 10 places and three points behind themselves. They are just two points from qualification for the play-off.

Hansi Flick to make 2-3 changes for Eintracht clash

Sport predict that Hansi Flick will make four changes to their side, restoring Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha to the line-up in place of Roony Bardghji, Marcus Rashford and Gerard Martin. That would see Eric Garcia drop into defence, and Raphinha play centrally behind Lewandowski, rather than on the left as is customary.

MD are somewhat more conservative in their estimates for Flick’s changes, feeling Martin will retain his place, and that de Jong and Lewandowski will remain on the bench. Their view is that Fermin Lopez will return behind Ferran Torres instead.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen to return to squad

Flick revealed on Monday that Marc-Andre ter Stegen was expected to be given the medical green light to return to action, but will remain on the bench. Barcelona’s injury list consists of Dani Olmo and Gavi, while Ronald Araujo is suspended; Frenkie de Jong, Marc Casado, Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal are all a booking away from suspension.

Eintracht manager Dino Toppmuller is without Jonathan Burkardt, Mitchy Batshuayi and Timothy Chandler, hampering his options up front. The main doubt for Eintracht is whether Hugo Larsson will join Fares Chaibi in midfield, or whether Toppmuller will opt for the more experienced Mahmoud Dahoud.