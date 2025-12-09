The Spanish Supercup quartet of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Athletic Club have all found out their opponents for their first involvement in the Copa del Rey, after the Round of 32 draw took place on Tuesday. Games will be scheduled for next week on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before the final weekend of La Liga fixtures in 2025.

The draw was made at the headquarters of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) at Las Rozas, with the Spanish Supercup teams having missed the opening two rounds due to their involvement in the tournament in Saudi Arabia. All sides in leagues below La Liga were seeded as home draws, including the four sides from the third tier; Atletico Baleares, Talavera, Guadalajara and Real Murcia.

Barcelona, Atletico and Real Madrid face third-tier opposition

Holders Barcelona will face Guadalajara, traveling most of the way to the Spanish capital, where they will play at the 6,000 capacity Pedro Escartin. They knocked out Ceuta in the last round 1-0, while headliners from the previous fixtures Atletico Baleares will face Atletico Madrid. The Mallorqui side beat Espanyol by the same scoreline.

Real Madrid face Talavera, a short trip south, who put paid to Malaga last week with a 2-1 win. 5,000 fans will pack into ‘El Prado’ to host their illustrious neighbours. Meanwhile the fourth side from the third tier, Real Murcia, will take on Real Betis.

The only all-La Liga tie sees Alaves host Sevilla, with the latter winning 2-1 in their meeting at Mendizorrotza earlier this season. Segunda leaders Racing Santander will try to knock off Villarreal, and closest challengers Deportivo La Coruna host struggling RCD Mallorca.

Full Copa del Rey Round of 32 draw:

Atletico Baleares – Atletico Madrid

Talavera – Real Madrid

Guadalajara – FC Barcelona

Real Murcia – Real Betis

Eldense – Real Sociedad

Burgos – Getafe

Cultural Leonesa – Levante

Eibar – Elche

Deportivo La Coruna – Real Mallorca

Racing Santander – Villarreal

Sporting Gijon – Valencia

Huesca – Osasuna

Granada – Rayo Vallecano

Albacete – Celta de Vigo

Alaves – Sevilla