Revealed: Real Madrid’s manager shortlist if Xabi Alonso is sacked

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso is under serious pressure to save his job in the coming weeks, after a damaging defeat to Celta Vigo on Sunday night. A sign of just how serious the matter is, Los Blancos have begun to put together a list of alternatives should Alonso be ousted.

Alonso’s future hinges on what happens during Manchester City’s visit to the Santiago Bernabeu in the Champions League on Wednesday night, according to the consensus of reporting in the Spanish capital. Few seem willing to guarantee his future beyond the clash against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Real Madrid’s options to replace Xabi Alonso

It appears the number one candidate for the job to take over in the short-term is Real Madrid Castilla manager Alvaro Arbeloa. He has been scaling the ranks in Los Blancos’ youth sides with good results, and is highly regarded by President Florentino Perez. The Athletic say that he is one of the primary options. Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and ex-coach Zinedine Zidane are also cited as candidates who have plenty of admiration within the club.

Zinedine Zidane not an option

Despite Zidane being mentioned by a number of outlets, Diario AS explain that thus far, nobody at Real Madrid is considering reaching out to him for a third spell on the bench at the Bernabeu. Zidane is currently focused on taking over the France national team in 2026, after the World Cup and after Didier Deschamps departs.

Klopp option improbable

Arbeloa is considered the most likely option at the time of writing, given the difficulties in securing the signature of Klopp or Zidane. The German coach has been very well regarded at Real Madrid for some time, but has in theory retired from management. On various occasions it has been assured that he is more than content in his role as Chief of Global Football Development at Red Bull.