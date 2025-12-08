Real Madrid were left incredibly angry in the aftermath of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu, largely due to the performance of Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez. Los Blancos had Fran Garcia, Alvaro Carreras and Endrick Felipe sent off by the referee, who was criticised post-match by Xabi Alonso.

As per Diario AS, Real Madrid TV have now had their say on the performance of Quintero Gonzalez, which as expected, was rather scathing. They referenced the Negreira case in their remarks, as was also the case after Los Blancos dropped points at Girona last weekend.

“Although it has not had an impact on the scoreboard, Quintero Gonzalez’s has been regrettable. He has taken the exam, as was done in the Negreira regime, to have the prizes that correspond to him, either to be an international or to be in the most important matches at the national level.

“Not even he knows what he whistles. This is one of the new ones, but… it’s bad, we’ll leave it there for the moment. The referee is tremendous, it’s nonsense. He is one of the newcomers, but he is well taught. He has not measured with the same yardstick, he has been very permissive with Celta’s time wasters. It’s a shame about the eight-second rule, it’s a joke to the fans, the player and everyone.

“Celta does its thing by wasting time, but the referee of the Negreira league, who is very bad, should avoid it. It’s arbitration made in Negreira, but from the Negreira league, I expect anything.”

Pressure builds on Real Madrid after another poor result

Real Madrid may have grievances about the performance of Quintero Gonzalez, but the bottom line is they are now four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race. They have dropped points in four of their last matches in the league, which is a major cause for concern – especially for Alonso and his staff.