Real Madrid fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo, in what turned out to be a bad-tempered affair – not between players from both teams, but rather, Los Blancos and the officials.

10 minutes after Williot Swedberg had given Celta the lead with an exquisite finish, Fran Garcia was sent off for two yellow cards in the space of two minutes. Alvaro Carreras was then dismissed for dissent in stoppage time, before referee Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez showed another red card in the direction of the Real Madrid bench.

It was initially thought that one of Xabi Alonso’s staff was the one sent off, but as per Diario AS, it has been confirmed that Endrick Felipe, who was an unused substitute for the match, was the player that saw red.

In Endrick’s case, it is a particularly costly red card for him. It is taken for granted that he will leave Real Madrid to join Lyon on loan in the early days of the winter transfer window, and with a two-match ban coming his way, it means that he will play again in La Liga before he heads to France.

Dani Carvajal also likely to be sanctioned

Carreras will almost be hit with a two-match bans, while Garcia’s will be one, as per La Liga rules on suspensions. The trio may not be the only Real Madrid players to be sanctioned by the Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee, as the referee report also included comments made by Dani Carvajal towards referee Quintero Gonzalez.

Carvajal is alleged to have told Quintero Gonzalez, “this is the standard you set and then you go cry in the press conference”, which references the pre-Copa del Rey final press conference which left Real Madrid furious, and at risk of boycotting that clash against Barcelona.

As per RFEF rules, Carvajal would not be eligible for a sporting sanction, although it would have mattered little due to him being injured for another month. However, he is likely to be fined.